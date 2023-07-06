PM Modi greets Dalai Lama on his 88th birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to the Dalai Lama and greeted him on his 88th birthday.

“Spoke to His Holiness @DalaiLama and conveyed heartfelt greetings to him on his 88th birthday. Wishing him a long and healthy life,” PM Modi tweeted.

Dalai Lama celebrated his birthday on Thursday, as hundreds of his supporters and exiled Tibetans thronged his hillside Indian headquarters in Dharamsala, according to reports.

Artists played traditional welcome tunes as the Tibetan spiritual leader arrived in his open mobile van to preside over the celebrations in the courtyard of the Tsuglakhang Temple, which was festooned with Tibetan and Buddhist flags and portraits, the reports added.

(With inputs from agencies)