PM Modi flags off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train.
Modi flagged off the train from Gandhinagar Capital railway station around 10:30 am.
The train will provide passengers aircraft-like travelling experience and advanced safety features including Kavach technology, an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System, an official said.
The high-speed train is made by Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a Railways Production unit.
Today’s train costs around Rs 115 crore — Rs 15 crore more than the last version.
The Vande Bharat 2.0 can operate at 160 kmph, around 16 seconds faster than its predecessor. In fact, during its trial, the train also broke the record of the bullet train. It reached the speed from 0-100 kmph in 52 seconds as compared to the earlier version which attained the same speed in 54.6 seconds.
The train will cover the distance from of 491 km from Ahmedabad to Mumbai in about five hours.
The weight of the train has been reduced by 38 tonnes to 392 tonnes and it can continue functioning even with two feet of flood waters on the tracks. These are made of stainless steel. Due to less weight, the passengers would feel extra comfortable even at high speed.
