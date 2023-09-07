Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended warm greetings on the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmasthmi and wished new energy and enthusiasm to the people of India.

“Many greetings on Janmashtami. May this auspicious occasion of devotion infuse new energy and new enthusiasm in the lives of all my family members, this is my wish. Jai Shri Krishna!” PM Modi who is in Indonesia for India-ASEAN Summit said in a post on ‘X’.

जन्माष्टमी की बहुत-बहुत बधाई। श्रद्धा और भक्ति का यह पावन अवसर मेरे सभी परिवारजनों के जीवन में नई ऊर्जा और नए उत्साह का संचार करे, यही कामना है। जय श्रीकृष्ण! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 7, 2023

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also greeted the countrymen on the special occasion.

“Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki! Happy Shri Krishna Janmashtami to the people and devotees of the state. May Lord Krishna bless the entire creation,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the opening of India’s embassy in Dili, Timor-Leste while addressing the 20th ASEAN-India Summit in Jakarta.

Dili is the capital city of Timor-Leste, or East Timor, on the country’s north coast. The city holds importance as it recalls the nation’s struggles for independence from Portugal as well as Indonesia.

India was one of the early countries to establish diplomatic relations with Timor Leste and was represented at its Independence Day celebrations in May 2002 by a high level delegation led by the then Minister of State for External Affairs. An MOU formally establishing diplomatic relations was signed on 24 January 2003.