PM Modi discusses global events, India-Israel cooperation with Naftali Bennett

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on telephone with Naftali Bennett, who had tested positive for COVID-19 on 28 March

Asian News International April 04, 2022 20:24:38 IST
File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israel's Naftali Bennett on sidelines of COP26 last year. ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inquired about the health of his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett, who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19. The two leaders also discussed recent global events and reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas.

Naftali Bennett had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 28.

"Was happy to speak with PM @naftalibennett and to know that he is recovering well. We discussed recent global events, and also reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas. I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

After Bennett tested COVID-19 positive, his visit to India, which was scheduled from April 3 to 5, was postponed and will be rescheduled, informed the spokesperson of the Israel Embassy in India, Muhamed Heib.

Israel had earlier announced Bennett's first India visit after assuming office as Prime Minister last year. The visit was scheduled on the occasion of the commemoration of 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Israel is experiencing a modest increase in COVID-19 infections.

Updated Date: April 04, 2022 20:28:18 IST

