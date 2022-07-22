In a Twitter message, he praised the grit and dedication of the students who had to go through a rough time owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated CBSE Class XII student for successfully passing their exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday declared its Class XII results in which 92.71 percent students cleared the exam.

"Congratulations to all my young friends who passed the CBSE Class XII exams. The grit and dedication of these youngsters is commendable. They prepared for these exams through a time when humanity faced a monumental challenge and achieved this success," he wrote.

The CBSE officials said the girls outperformed boys by 3.29 percent.

While last year the result was declared on basis of a special assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, this year the exams were conducted in two terms.

The pass percentage in 2020 was 88.78 percent while in 2019 it was 83.40 percent, the CBSE said.

The board did not announce a merit list this year as well. It discontinued the merit lists from 2020 when the schools were closed due to pandemic.

Some students and schools claimed they had received the results much earlier than the official announcement.

Over 33 thousand students scored marks above 95 percent while 1.34 lakh students scored above 90 percent, the board said.

In a first, the board exams were conducted in two terms for the academic session 2021-22.

For theory papers, 30 percent weightage has been given to first term marks, while 70 percent weightage has been given to second term marks.

"For practical papers, equal weightage has been given to both terms, a board official said.

With inputs from PTI

