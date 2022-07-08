PM Modi condoles tragedies in Chengalpattu and Nainital

As many as six people died and over 10 got injured after a bus allegedly rammed into a lorry in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu on Friday morning, while at least nine people were killed after a car was washed away in Nainital, Uttarakhand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed pain at a road accident in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu and the tragedy in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, where a car was washed away.

As many as six people died and over 10 got injured after a bus allegedly rammed into a lorry in Tamil Nadu's Chengalpattu on Friday morning, ANI reported.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident in Chengalpattu. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon," PM Modi said.

The bus was reportedly travelling from Chennai to Chidambaram town in Tamil Nadu.

In Uttarakhand, at least nine people were killed and one person was rescued alive after a car in which they were travelling in, was washed away in the Dhela river in Ramanagar on Friday morning, police said. The incident took place at 5 am.

"Pained by the tragedy in Nainital district, where a car was washed away. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. Rescue operations are underway to assist those who are trapped," said the Prime Minister.

Four bodies have been retrieved and five bodies are still trapped in the car amid the heavy flow of water due to heavy rainfall in the state. Efforts are on to remove the bodies, reports said.

