PM Modi co-chairs business round table in Berlin bringing top honchos from India, Germany together

This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first meeting with Scholz as German Chancellor, who assumed office in December, 2021.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired a Business Round Table with German Chancellor HE Olaf Scholz. In his remarks, Prime Minister emphasised on the broad-based reforms carried out by the Government and highlighted the growing numbers of start-ups and unicorns in India. He invited the business leaders to invest in India’s youth.

The event saw participation of high representatives from the Governments and selected CEOs from both sides, who engaged in discussions on topics ranging from climate cooperation; Supply chains; Research and Development.

India and Germany have had a 'Strategic Partnership' since 2001, which has been further strengthened with three rounds of IGC. The last IGC was co-chaired by PM Modi and German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel who visited India. The fifth round of IGC was held from 31 October - 1 November, 2019. The consultations were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is PM Modi's fifth visit to Germany after becoming Prime Minister. He had earlier visited the European country in April 2018, July 2017, May 2017 and April 2015.

In his departure statement, PM Modi had said that his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz, whom he met at G20 last year in his previous capacity as Vice-Chancellor and Finance Minister.

"I look forward to exchanging views with Chancellor Scholz on strategic, regional and global developments that concern us both," Modi had said ahead of his visit.

Germany is India's largest trading partner in Europe with a bilateral trade of over USD 21 billion.

