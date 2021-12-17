Goa Liberation Day: PM Modi felicitates freedom fighters, veterans of ‘Operation Vijay’

Goa Liberation Day is celebrated on 19 December every year to mark the success of 'Operation Vijay' undertaken by the Indian Armed Forces that liberated Goa from Portuguese rule

Panaji: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Goa to attend Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa's Taleigao today.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant received Prime Minister Modi at Panaji airport.

Modi offered tribute at Martyrs Memorial in Azad Maidan, Panaji.

As part of Goa Liberation Day celebrations, PM Narendra Modi attends Sail Parade and FlyPast in Panaji



Panaji: PM Modi pays homage at Martyrs' Memorial #GoaLiberationDay

Modi will inaugurate multiple development projects including the renovated Fort Aguada Jail Museum, Super Speciality Block at Goa Medical College, New South Goa District Hospital, Aviation Skill Development Center at Mopa Airport and the Gas-insulated Substation at Dabolim-Navelim, Margao.

He will also lay the foundation stone for the India International University of Legal Education and Research of Bar Council of India Trust at Goa.

Modi will also release a Special Cover and Special Cancellation to mark the commemoration of the Indian Armed Forces freeing Goa from Portuguese rule.

This special episode of history is shown on the special cover, whereas the special cancellation depicts the war memorial at Indian Naval Ship Gomantak, constructed in memory of seven young gallant sailors and other personnel who laid down their lives in "Operation Vijay".

The prime minister will also release 'My Stamp' depicting the Hutatma Smarak at Patradevi, which salutes the great sacrifices made by the martyrs of the Goa Liberation Movement. A 'Meghdoot Post Card' depicting a collage of pictures of different events during the Goa Liberation Struggle will also be presented to the Prime Minister.

Modi will also distribute awards to the best Panchayat/Municipality, Swayampurna Mitras and beneficiaries of Swayampurna Goa Programme.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will also pay floral tributes at Martyr's Memorial, Azad Maidan, Panaji. He will also attend the Sail Parade and flypast at Miramar, Panaji.

