PM Modi arrives at Kedarnath temple, to inaugurate 9.7 km long Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the famous Kedarnath temple in this Uttarakhand district on Friday.

The prime minister will perform a puja at the temple, before proceeding towards Badrinath.

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of the 9.7 km long Gaurikund-Kedarnath ropeway project.

PM Modi arrived at Jolly Grant airport in Dehradun and was received by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt Gen (Retd) Gurmeet Singh.

During his two-day tour of the state, Modi is scheduled to inspect various ongoing development projects and lay the foundation stones of some new projects.

Security has been tightened around the two famous temples of Kedarnath and Badrinath in view of the prime minister's visit. Both the temples have been decorated with flowers.

PM Modi will perform darshan and pooja at Kedarnath Temple. Thereafter, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. After that, he will visit the Adi Guru Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal. He will also review the progress of development works along Mandakini Asthapath and Saraswati Asthapath.

Later on the day, Prime Minister will reach Badrinath where he will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Badrinath Temple. He will then review the progress of the development work of the riverfront, followed by laying the foundation stone of road and ropeway projects at Mana village. He will review the progress of development work of arrival plaza and lakes.

The ropeway in Kedarnath will be around 9.7 km long and will connect Gaurikund to Kedarnath, reducing the travel time between the two places from 6-7 hours at present, to only about 30 mins. The Hemkund ropeway will connect Govindghat to Hemkund Sahib. It will be around 12.4 km long and will reduce the travel time from more than a day to only about 45 mins. This ropeway will also connect Ghangaria, which is the gateway to Valley of Flowers National Park, according to the PMO statement.

The ropeways, which will be developed at a cumulative cost of around Rs 2,430 crore, are an environmental friendly mode of transport that will provide a safe, secure and stable mode of transport. This major infrastructure development will give a boost to religious tourism, which will give a fillip to the economic development in the region and lead to creation of multiple employment opportunities as well.

Foundation stone of road widening projects worth around Rs 1000 crore will also be laid during the visit. The two road widening projects - from Mana to Mana Pass (NH07) and from Joshimath to Malari (NH107B) - shall be another step towards providing last-mile all-weather road connectivity to our border areas. Apart from boosting connectivity, these projects will also prove beneficial from a strategic point of view as well.

