PM Modi, Angela Merkel hold 'extensive deliberations' on bilateral ties at sidelines of G20 Summit
Modi was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials during his meeting with Merkel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday met German chancellor Angela Merkel on the sidelines of the G20 Summit and the two leaders held extensive deliberations on the strong bilateral relations and reaffirmed commitment to maintain the close strategic partnership.
Modi, who is here at the invitation of his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi to attend the G20 summit, was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla and other officials during his meeting with Merkel.
"PM @narendramodi and Chancellor Merkel met on the sidelines of the Rome @g20org Summit. There were extensive deliberations on India-Germany relations. The strong friendship between the two nations augurs well for the well-being of our planet," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a tweet.
"Reaffirmed our commitment to maintain the close Strategic Partnership with Germany," it said in another tweet.
On the sidelines of the G20 summit, Prime Minister Modi interacted with several world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and South Korean President Moon Jae-in among others.
Italy has been holding the presidency of the G20 since December last year.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi closed the G20 summit on Sunday saying Italy was proud of the results on climate change, but “we must remember that it’s only the start”. Draghi, who confirmed world leaders at the summit had committed to the key goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, told critical climate activists that the outcome was not just “bla bla bla”.
also read
PM Modi meets Italian counterpart at G20 Summit, holds talks on diversifying bilateral ties between India, Italy
The two prime ministers discussed about ways to strengthen the friendship between the two countries with potential to scale up economic linkages and cultural cooperation
Prime Minister to visit Italy, UK from 29 October to 2 November; to attend G20, climate summits
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to present India's perspective to combat climate change challenges and is expected to call for a united approach to the situation in Afghanistan as well to deal with the pandemic
Narendra Modi to hold one-on-one meeting with Pope Francis in Rome today on sidelines of G20 summit
From Rome, Modi will travel to Glasgow, the UK, at the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson