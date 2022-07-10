PM Modi, Amit Shah and other leaders greet people on Ashadhi Ekadashi

On this day, the followers of Lord Vitthal travel to Pandharpur in Maharashtra to worship at his temple

New Delhi: On the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, leaders around the country greeted and sent wishes to people through social media on Sunday. The day marks the culmination of a pilgrimage the followers of Lord Vitthal take to his temple in Pandharpur in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this occasion posted a clip from his monthly radio broadcast. "Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal remain upon us and further spirit of happiness in our society. Sharing a snippet from an earlier Mann Ki Baat in which we talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur,"

Greetings on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May the blessings of Bhagwan Vitthal remain upon us and further spirit of happiness in our society. Sharing a snippet from an earlier #MannKiBaat in which we talked about the Warkari tradition and the divinity of Pandharpur. pic.twitter.com/HvuHqXDMwJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2022

Noting that he was in Dehu weeks ago to inaugurate a temple devoted to Sant Tukaram, Modi said he had highlighted Tukaram's noble teachings and spoke about what everyone can learn from the great Warkari, a community of devotees to Lord Vitthal, saints and seers.

He added, "In November last year, I had the honour of laying the foundation stones for key projects that will boost spiritual tourism in Pandharpur. This is a part of our efforts to further popularise the Warkari tradition among India's youth."

Home Minister Amit Shah sent his wishes to the people and tweeted, "On this holy day of Ashadi Ekadashi, I pay homage to Vithuraya. Today, two years later, millions of Warakari brothers in India are visiting their beloved Vithumauli. Pray to Vithuraya for never having such a break again and for the well being of all! Best wishes to all on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi!"

Newly appointed Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis also tweeted on this occasion.

Chief Minister of Goa Dr. Pramod Sawant visited and offered prayers at Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple and prayed for peace, prosperity and safety of the people of Goa.

Visited and offered prayers at Shri Vitthal-Rukmini Temple, Sankhali on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Sought blessings for peace, prosperity and safety of the people of Goa. pic.twitter.com/9DWZQFYVwf — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 10, 2022

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May Bhagwan Vitthal bless us with happiness, progress, peace & prosperity."

विठ्ठल विठ्ठल विठ्ठला हरी ओम विठ्ठला। Greetings on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. May Bhagwan Vitthal bless us with happiness, progress, peace & prosperity.#AshadiEkadashi#Vitthal#Ekadashipic.twitter.com/6SY5Luy7YK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) July 10, 2022

The Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari paid his respect to Lord Vitthal of Pandharpur.

Most respectful Namasakars to Lord Vitthal of Pandharpur on the occasion of Devshayani Ashadhi Ekadashi 🙏🙏 Humble pranams to all Warkaris and devotees🙏🙏 — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) July 10, 2022

