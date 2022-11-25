PM Modi addresses closing ceremony of 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the closing ceremony of year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, the 17th-century general of the army of Ahom Kingdom in Assam who defeated the Mughals.

PM Narendra Modi said, “We received the opportunity to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan at a time when the country is celebrating the Amrit Kaal of its independence. This historic occasion is a proud chapter in the history of Assam.”

“Leaving behind the colonial mindset, the nation is filled with a sense of pride in our heritage. Today, India isn’t only celebrating its cultural diversity but also proudly remembering historical heroes of its culture,” he added.

Modi further added, “Great personalities like Lachit Barphukan and immortal offsprings of Bharat Maa are our constant inspirations for the fulfillment of the resolutions of this Amrit Kaal.”

PM Modi also said,” Unfortunately, even after independence, we were taught the same history that was created under a conspiracy during the colonial era. After independence, it was needed to change the agenda of those who colonised us but it wasn’t done.”

“For centuries, it was attempted to tell us we’re people who always get looted, beaten & lose. India’s history is not just about colonialism, it’s a history of warriors. India’s history is about displaying valour against oppressors, about victory, sacrifice & great tradition,” he said.

Barphukan was the famous General of the Royal Army of the Ahom Kingdom of Assam who defeated the Mughals and successfully halted their ever-expanding ambitions under Aurangzeb.

Barphukan inspired the Assamese soldiers in the Battle of Saraighat fought in 1671, and delivered a crushing and humiliating defeat on the Mughals.

The heroic fight of Barphukan and his army remains one of the most inspiring military feats of resistance in the history of our country.

