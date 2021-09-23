Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates: The prime minister will start his day by meeting with select heads of corporates in US that represent companies that have particular expertise and invested in India and has the potential to invest significantly in India

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will start his day by meeting with select heads of corporates in the United States.

On the itinerary-packed first day of his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold meetings with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, US Vice President Kamala Harris and the select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India.

Two of them are Indian Americans — Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. The three others being Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Mark Widmar from First Solar, and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he would highlight economic opportunities in India during his meetings with CEOs in Washington. On Thursday, the prime minister is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with the top five American CEOs.

Upon his arrival at the airport, he was received by US Department of State officials including T H Brian McKeon, US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

He stepped out of his motorcade to interact with the Indians waiting at the airport. The crowd was chanting his name and waving the Indian flag amid light showers. The prime minister was seen smiling and shaking handing with the members of the Indian community.

Narendra Modi received a warm welcome from some members of the Indian community at Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC. Modi was greeted by a crowd of Indian Americans, who were chanting his name and waving the Indian flag, reported ANI.

Modi has been popular among Indian Americans, who constitute more than 1.2 percent of the country's population

One of the signature events of the Prime Minister's overseas visit has been his meetings with the diaspora community in large gatherings. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, the prime minister is unlikely to have a large gathering or meeting with the diaspora.

Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength, Modi said in a tweet along with a set of pictures of his interaction with the Indian American CEOs. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world, Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commended Indian Diaspora for distinguishing itself across the world as he received a warm welcome from the community on his arrival here. He was greeted by groups of Indian Americans at the airport soon after his plane landed here Wednesday and later at the hotel where he had an interaction with the members of the community.

"We also need to focus on addressing the pandemic’s economic effects. To that end, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates," Modi said.

His address comes on a day when the UK government issued an updated international travel advisory to include AstraZeneca Covishield among the eligible COVID-19 vaccine formulations but kept India out of the 18 countries on an approved vaccinations list, requiring Indians to follow rules set out for "non-vaccinated" travellers.

On Wedesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates to ease international travel amid several countries adopting different sets of rules to allow foreigners to enter their territory in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the Quad Summit, prime minister Narendra Modi said his meeting with president Joe Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan would provide an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of a virtual summit in March and "identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region".

Landed in Washington DC. Over the next two days, will be meeting @POTUS @JoeBiden and @VP @KamalaHarris , Prime Ministers @ScottMorrisonMP and @sugawitter . Will attend the Quad meeting and would also interact with leading CEOs to highlight economic opportunities in India. pic.twitter.com/56pt7hnQZ8

Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world. pic.twitter.com/6cw2UR2uLH

Narendra Modi in US LATEST Updates: On the itinerary-packed first day of his US visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold meetings with Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, US Vice President Kamala Harris and the select heads of corporates that have the potential to invest significantly in India.

According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will start his day by meeting with select heads of corporates in the United States. The CEOs will include the heads of Qualcomm, Adobe, Blackstone, General Atomics and First Solar. The prime minister reached Washington on Wednesday local time.

"Prime Minister will start the day with meetings with select heads of corporates in the United States I think these are CEOs that represent fairly large corporate interests, companies that have particular expertise and invested in India and has the potential to invest significantly in India," the source added.

"They represent diverse areas from technology, the IT sector to finance to defence to renewable energy. I think it is a very good mix of CEOs, that would be meeting Prime Minister Modi on a one-to-one basis, investments in the United States have been very important and very significant in India's recent development activities in line with our major economic initiatives, the flagship program. In particular what we call Make in India," the source further added.

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to meet Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. The official said that Prime Minister Modi is looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Morrison on a range of issues.

"In the afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Australian counterpart Scott Morrison. They have met on a number of occasions on the sidelines of various international conferences, Prime Minister Morrison recently called Prime Minister Modi to brief him about the plan to go ahead with the AUKUS Alliance," he said.

"And I think, you know this meeting has been long overdue because Prime Minister Morrison was to visit India in January last year but he couldn't be here, he could not make it because of the fairly severe fires at that time in parts of Australia. He was then supposed to come in May last year but because of the COVID situation he could not make it," the source added.

Biden will host PM Modi at the White House on 24 September, this is going to be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President on 20 January.

Ahead of leaving for the US to participate in Quad Leaders' Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his visit will be an occasion to strengthen the strategic partnership with the United States, Japan and Australia.

He will then come to the White House where he will meet Vice President Kamala Harris in her ceremonial office. The discussion on issues is expected to range from a number of issues of interest to both sides.

"We have allocated one hour for the discussions and discussions are expected to range from a number of issues of interest to both sides, from the management of COVID-19 to issues like cooperation in the high tech sector the space sector, where the Vice President has an interest and owned a number of areas including the resilient and secure supply chain are something that both sides have great interest in," he said.