PM chairs meeting with senior ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with senior cabinet colleagues and officials soon after his return from State visits to the US and Egypt on Monday.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs an important meeting, in Delhi PM arrived in Delhi last night after concluding his US and Egypt state visits. pic.twitter.com/Gb4i6XicnR — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

Among those present in the meeting were Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Urban Affairs and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

Senior officials including P K Mishra, the principal secretary to the prime minister, were also present.

PM Modi arrived in New Delhi in the early hours of Monday from State visits to the US and Egypt.

