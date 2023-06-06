PM Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras: Centre allows 2,000 agricultural credit societies to open stores across India

The Centre on Tuesday decided to allow 2,000 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) to open Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMBJAK) across the country by December end, this year– a move to increase the income of PACS and create employment opportunities as well as medicines available at affordable prices to people.

The decision which is expected to not only increase the income of PACS and create employment opportunities but also make medicines available at affordable prices to the people, especially those living in rural areas, was taken in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah with Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Mansukh S. Mandaviya in New Delhi.

At least 2000 PACS across the country will be identified to open PMBJAK. 1000 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras will be opened by August and 1000 by December this year, the Ministry of Cooperation said in a statement.

More than 9400 PMBJAK have been opened across the country till now. 1800 types of medicines and 285 other medical devices are available in these Jan Aushadhi Kendras, it said, adding that medicines at these centres are available at 50 to 90 per cent lesser rate compared to the branded medicines.

The eligibility criteria for the Individual applicants to open such a store is to have D. Pharma/B. Pharma. Any organization, NGO, charitable organization and hospital can apply for this by appointing B.Pharma / D.Pharma degree holders, it added.

For opening Jan Aushadhi Kendra at least 120 square feet of space either privately owned or rented should be available. The application fee for Jan Aushadhi Kendra is Rs 5,000.

Women Entrepreneurs, Divyang, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Ex-Servicemen come under Special Categories. Aspirational Districts, Himalayan Mountain Region, North-Eastern States and Islands are in Special Areas.

There is an exemption in the application fee for applicants from special categories and special areas. The incentive amount for PMBJAK is Rs 5 lakh (15 per cent of monthly purchases or a maximum of Rs 15,000 per month). One time additional incentive of Rs 2 lakh as reimbursement for IT and infra expenditure in special categories and areas is also provided.

