Plus 2 Result 2020 Kerala Date: DHSE to announce Class 12 result today at 2 pm; check official website keralaresults.nic.in
Plus 2 Result 2020 Kerala Date | The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Kerala Board Class 12 (Plus Two) results today (Wednesday, 15 July).
As per a report by NDTV, an official said that state education minister C Raveendranath will declare the Kerala Board Plus Two results at 2 pm.
Those who took the plus two exams will be able to check their result by visiting the official website of Kerala Examination Results at keralaresults.nic.in.
How to check Kerala Board plus two result:
Step 1: Go the official website of Kerala Examination Results keralaresults.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 result.
Step 3: Log in by entering details like roll number.
Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.
Alternative websites for result
It is possible that the website of Kerala Examination Results will get slow due to traffic. As a result of this, some students may have to wait for checking their result. However, there are other websites on which they can check their plus two result. These websites are: dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in and results.itschool.gov.in.
According to The Indian Express, more than eight lakh students registered to take Kerala Board Class 12 exams, which were scheduled from 10 to 26 March. However, some of the papers could not be conducted due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. The remaining exams were held towards the end of May.
Earlier, the Class 12 result was scheduled to be announced on 10 July, but was postponed because of a triple lockdown in Thiruvananthapuram.
Disclaimer: As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.
