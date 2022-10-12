Playing cops and robbers! WATCH Kanpur cops having a ‘picnic’ inside ambulance with under trials

Kanpur: Cops here have landed in a bizarre controversy as a viral video allegedly shows them having a gala time with undertrial criminals inside an ambulance parked on the side of a road near Swaroop Nagar.

According to reports, the said criminals who are seen in the viral video were the inmates of the Kanpur Central Jail. Allegedly, they were sick for which the cops were asked to take them to hospital.

However, Firstpost does not guarantee the veracity of the video.

The video is receiving huge backlash on the social media as people are accusing cops of favoring criminals.

One social media user tweeted, “Police is taking out criminals on a long drive, they are supposed to be sick, were going to hospital. But were found having a picnic with police.”

