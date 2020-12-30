Piyush Goyal to launch revamped IRCTC website on 31 Dec; new features include AI chatbot, pay later option
Goyal had reviewed the upgradation of the e-ticketing system on 25 December and stated that the website should provide holistic convenience to the passengers for their train journey
Union Minister of Railway Piyush Goyal will launch the revamped website of IRCTC at 12 noon on 31 December. The website will have better features and facilities for the ease of passengers, reports said.
According to a report by Zee News, Goyal had on 25 December said that the IRCTC e-ticketing website should have all features for ease of booking by passengers.
The minister had reviewed the upgradation being worked on the e-ticketing system and stated that the website should provide holistic convenience to the passengers for their train journey.
According to the release by the Ministry of Railways, Goyal felt that since the IRCTC web site remains the first contact point of traveling citizens with the Railways, that experience must be both convenient and friendly.
Some of the newly-added features on the IRCTC e-ticketing website include the AI-based DISHA AI Chatbot, which will facilitate queries regarding train journeys, and A Book Now, Pay Later Feature which will allow passengers to pay at a later stage for train tickets booked on the IRCTC website, a report in The Quint said.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
No more stale fare: Railways to provide freshly cooked food, to be delivered every 2 hours
The Railways, which provides about 11 lakh meals to passengers every day, will have base kitchens at several places, so that fresh food can be picked up at every two-hours of travel
Indian Railways to make all stations 100 percent LED lit by April 2018 to reduce power consumption
In an eco-friendly measure to cut power consumption, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said it planned to make all stations cent percent LED lit by 31 March, 2018.
Railway Ministry to take rejected big ticket projects back to PM Modi for reconsideration
The Ministry of Railways has decided to electrify balance 38,000 Broad Gauge (BG) Route Kilometer (RKM) for achieving 100 percent electrification by 2020.