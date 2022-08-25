The captain first talked in English and then went on to throw some Punjabi into the mix. He asked the passengers to follow COVID protocols, and keep wearing their masks

Flight announcements can often be a bit boring. But one IndiGo flight gave a twist to the process.

A video is doing the rounds on social media shows captain giving tips to the passengers in mix of Punjabi and English on an IndiGo flight travelling to Chandigarh from Bangalore.

The passengers were highly impressed by the pilot, and showed their appreciation by clapping at the end of his announcement.

The video was shared with the caption, “Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh.” It has more than 37,600 views and 1,251 likes till now.

The captain first talked in English and then went on to throw some Punjabi into the mix. He asked the passengers to follow COVID protocols, and keep wearing their masks. He also advised people not to hurry up to get their luggage out. The captain stated that their luggage is totally safe, and they should remain seated until the door opens.

He also joked that people seated in the aisle will only be able to turn left and right to look at each other, so the lesson is that they should take a window seat. He also gave a special shout-out to the soldiers and veterans on board.

Have a look at this video here:

Some tips by the Captain in a Punjabi English mix to passengers on flight Bangalore to Chandigarh. pic.twitter.com/7V3dQ9PUdO — Danvir Singh दानवीर सिंह (@danvir_chauhan) August 24, 2022

People highly appreciated the innovative announcement in the comments section.

One user wrote, “I flew with the same gentleman as our captain (Plane coming from IXC) this year. He gave a similar briefing – crisp & enjoyable. His flying skills were at par with his language skills. Had a smooth flight and landing despite cloudy & windy weather due to monsoon.”

I flew with the same gentleman as our captain (Plane coming from IXC) this year. He gave a similar briefing – crisp & enjoyable. His flying skills were at par with his language skills. Had a smooth flight and landing despite cloudy & windy weather due to monsoon. — Dheeraj (@Redbaron_4) August 24, 2022

“Jai Hind. I appreciate the Captain on giving respect to soldiers and veterans on board. Should include Veernaris (Soldier Widows) too next time. Gesture is highly appreciated”, another commented.

Jai Hind 🇮🇳

Appreciate the Captain on giving respect to Soldiers and Veterans on board. Should also include Veernaris ( Soldier Widows ) too next time 🙏🏻🇮🇳 .

Gesture Highly appreciated — VeerNari Shakti Resettlement Foundation 🇮🇳 (@Martyr_Widows) August 24, 2022

One person said, “Day before yesterday, I travelled with this pilot from Kolkata to Delhi, and he cracked one joke about 20 years of his marriage. Funny guy.”

Day before yesterday i travelled with this pilot from Kolkata to delhi and he cracked one joke about 20 years of his marriage. Funny guy.#jaihind #vandematram — Sarkar (@IndTechnicaly) August 25, 2022

The innovative English-Punjabi announcement video has brought a smile to many faces. What are your thoughts about it?

