Pilot allows female friend into cockpit: DGCA directs Air India to ground entire crew pending probe

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday directed Air India to ground the entire crew of a plane, nearly two months after the pilot allowed a female friend into the cockpit during a Dubai-Delhi flight.

The cabin crew and the pilot will remain derostered till investigations are complete, PTI quoted a senior DGCA official as saying.

Cabin crew member filed complaint with DGCA

A cabin crew member of the flight had filed a complaint with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) about the pilot allowing a female friend into the cockpit. The incident happened on 27 February.

The official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that prima-facie, the cabin crew seems to have had no role in the incident.

There is an allegation, which is being investigated and the principle of natural justice will apply, and the pilot concerned will also be given an opportunity to present his case, the official said on Wednesday.

The official also said the pilot will remain grounded till a final decision on the matter is taken by the regulator.

While there was no immediate comment from Air India on the latest development, the airline, on 21 April, said it had taken serious note of the reported incident and that investigations were underway.

Unauthorised people are not allowed to enter the cockpit and any such entry could be in violation of norms.

With inputs from PTI



