Pilgrimage on wheels: Indian Railways launches special tourism package to cover 18 Tamil Nadu temples

The Railways is offering a tour package covering temples in Tamil Nadu, christening it the "Ram Sethu Express–Tamil Nadu Temple Tour", an IRCTC statement said Tuesday.

Last year, the Railways introduced the Ramayana Express for those wishing to travel to spots associated with Hindu gods in India and Sri Lanka. It had also launched a seven-day tour to religious destinations in Maharashtra and the Samanta Express tourist train to cover places of Buddhist importance.

In continuation of its series on religious packages, this tour for temples in Tamil Nadu will start on 28 February from Chennai (Tambaram Railway Station) and return to Chennai on 3 March.

The three nights and four days all-inclusive tour package will cover 18 temples in Tamil Nadu. It will provide an exclusive opportunity to see the rich architecture and history of these temples, the release said.

Some of the temples to be covered are Ranganathaswamy, Samayapuram Mariamman, Jambukeswarar and Thiruvanaikaval temples in Trichy, Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram and Meenakshi Amman and Sundareshwarar temples in Madurai. Tourists will also have the opportunity to visit shrines in Thanjavur.

The tour package comprises sleeper class train journeys, accommodation in hall/dharamsalas, non air-condition road transfers for sightseeing, all meals (vegetarian), service of tour escorts and security staff on trains. The four-day package costs Rs 4,885 per person.

