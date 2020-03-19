You are here:
Picture of 73-yr-old doctor at forefront of coronavirus fight goes viral; netizens share stories of grit and courage of healthcare professionals

India FP Trending Mar 19, 2020 14:57:23 IST

Doctors and medical professionals have been the frontline soldiers in the war against coronavirus. From treading the uncharted territory of treating patients sick due to the highly infectious novel virus, to working unbearable shifts to make up for the dearth of healthcare professionals, doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff have been going the extra mile to help the world deal with this pandemic, and there are inspirational stories galore on the internet.

More recently, the photo of a 73-year-old doctor, all set to treat patients of the highly infectious disease has gone viral among netizens.

Kristin Fisher, a Fox News correspondent, tweeted the picture of her father who has been attending to COVID-19 patients in a Texas hospital. Fisher wrote that when she asked her father how he was doing, he shared the picture.

Fisher wrote she had been watching a TV show and laughing just seconds before receiving the picture and burst into tears when she saw it. "I think we all have a moment where the gravity of what's happening finally hits us. This was mine," she wrote.

After being shared on 17 March, the post has seen a flurry of comments. People expressed gratitude towards the medical fraternity for stepping up in the hour of need and shared their personal experiences.

One Twitter user wrote that she also had a "nearly identical" case as her daughter works in a hospital that has one confirmed COVID-19 patient. The woman also mentioned that she can’t meet her granddaughters as she is highly susceptible to the virus.

Another user narrated how she asked her nurse daughter to quarantine herself and she replied that they were on the "front line". The daughter said she won’t ever abandon her staff and patients.

Here are some similar instances of bravery and sheer professionalism being displayed during these tough times.

