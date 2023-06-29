PhonePe warns Congress of 'legal action' over posters in MP targeting CM Shivraj

PhonePe, a digital payments company, has issued a strong warning to leaders of the Indian National Congress regarding a poster they recently released in Madhya Pradesh, where elections are scheduled later this year.

A poster battle has ensued between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress, with both parties adorning walls with posters featuring pictures of prominent leaders from the opposing side, accompanied by QR codes directing people to propaganda.

As part of this campaign, posters featuring Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan have appeared in various parts of the state.

These posters, resembling QR codes found in shops, accused the veteran BJP leader of demanding 50% cut for approving any project.

Additionally, the posters prominently displayed PhonePe’s brand name and logo.

The state Congress unit shared pictures of these posters on its Twitter handle, captioning it in Hindi, “Get 50 per cent, get the work done over the phone. The people of Madhya Pradesh know, they recognize those who take 50 per cent commission.”

PhonePe has now responded strongly to this campaign, objecting to the unauthorized use of its logo.

The company clarified that it does not associate with any political campaign or party, and the unauthorized usage of its brand logo by any third party, whether political or non-political, is unacceptable.

They emphasized that the PhonePe logo is a registered trademark and warned that any infringement of their intellectual property rights would lead to legal action.

PhonePe objects to the unauthorized usage of its brand logo, by any third party, be it political or non-political. We are not associated with any political campaign or party. — PhonePe (@PhonePe) June 26, 2023

The company also asked the Indian National Congress Madhya Pradesh (INCMP) to remove the posters and banners featuring their brand logo and colors.

The poster campaign in Madhya Pradesh mirrors the strategy employed by the Congress in Karnataka, where it yielded significant political advantages.

In the lead-up to the elections there, posters featuring then Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, along with slogans like “40 per cent sarkara” and “PayCM,” played a crucial role in the Congress’ campaign.

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh alleges that it was the BJP who initiated the poster war with the “Wanted Commission Nath” posters, targeting state Congress chief Kamal Nath.

The BJP, however, denied any involvement and attributed the posters to internal conflicts within the Congress.

