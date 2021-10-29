Petrol, diesel prices today: Rates hiked again on 29 October, at fresh all-time highs; check rates here
Petrol and diesel prices on 29 October 2021: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 108.64 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 97.37. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 114.47 while diesel costs Rs 105.49
Petrol and diesel prices went up to yet another record level across the country on Friday. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 108.64 a litre, up by 35 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 97.02 per litre, also costlier by 35 paise.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 114.47 per litre, higher by 33 paise and diesel costs Rs 105.49 for one litre, which is costlier by 37 paise.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 105.43, which is expensive by 30 paise. On Friday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 101.25 per litre, up by 34 paise.
Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 109.12 per litre which is higher by 34 paise while diesel costs Rs 100.49 a litre, expensive by 35 paise.
While petrol can be bought at Rs 117.35 in Bhopal which is costlier by 37 paise and diesel costs Rs 106.76 per litre, up 38 paise.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 114.47 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.49 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 108.64 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.37 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 105.43 per litre
Diesel - Rs 101.59 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 109.12 per litre
Diesel - Rs 100.49 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 117.35 per litre
Diesel - Rs 106.76 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 113.00 per litre
Diesel - Rs 106.22 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 112.43 per litre
Diesel - Rs 103.35 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 104.65 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.24 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 105.56 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.83 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 105.48 per litre
Diesel - Rs 105.16 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 110.89 per litre
Diesel - Rs 104.61 per litre
