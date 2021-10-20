Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 106.19 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 94.92. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 112.11 while diesel costs Rs 102.89

Petrol and diesel prices rose again on Wednesday scaling yet another record high across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 106.19 a litre, costlier by 35 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 94.92 per litre, up 35 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 112.11 per litre, now priced higher by 34 paise and diesel costs Rs 102.89 for one litre, expensive by 37 paise.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 103.31, which is costlier by 30 paise. On Wednesday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 99.26 per litre, up 34 paise.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 106.77 per litre, expensive by 34 paise while diesel costs Rs 98.03 a litre, which is higher by 35 paise.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 114.81 in Bhopal, up by 36 paise and diesel costs Rs 103.78 per litre, expensive by 37 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 112.11 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.89 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 106.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.92 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 103.31 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.26 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 106.77 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.03 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 114.81 per litre

Diesel - Rs 104.15 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 110.46 per litre

Diesel - Rs 103.56 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 109.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 100.75 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 102.16 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.65 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 103.18 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.37 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 103.11 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.52 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 108.44 per litre

Diesel - Rs 102.03 per litre