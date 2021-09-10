Petrol and diesel price today on 10 September: Petrol, diesel rates unchanged; check price in Delhi, Mumbai here
Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.26 while diesel costs Rs 96.19
Petrol and diesel prices remained static on Friday. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 101.19 a litre while the rate of diesel was Rs 88.62 per litre.
In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.26 per litre and diesel costs Rs 96.19 for one litre.
In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 98.96. On Friday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 93.26.
Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101.62 per litre while diesel costs Rs 91.71 a litre.
While petrol can be bought at Rs 109.63 in Bhopal and diesel costs Rs 97.57 a litre.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre
Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre
Diesel - Rs 93.38 per litre
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre
Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre
Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre
Diesel - Rs 88.05 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre
Diesel - 95.70 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 103.42 per litre
Diesel - Rs 95.38 per litre
