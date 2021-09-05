Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.19 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 88.62. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.26 while diesel costs Rs 96.19

Petrol and diesel prices remained static on Sunday. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 101.19 a litre, which is cheaper by 15 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 88.62 per litre, which is cheaper by 15 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.26 per litre, which is cheaper by 13 paise and diesel costs Rs 96.19 for one litre, which is cheaper by 14 paise.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 98.96, which is cheaper by 12 paise. On Sunday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 93.26, which is cheaper by 12 paise.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101.62 per litre, which is cheaper by 10 paise while diesel costs Rs 91.71 a litre, which is cheaper by 13 paise.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 109.63 in Bhopal which is cheaper by 14 paise and diesel costs Rs 97.57 a litre which is cheaper by 14 paise as well.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.19 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.19 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.62 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 98.96 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.38 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.62 per litre

Diesel - Rs 91.71 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.43 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.26 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.69 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.70 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.04 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.05 per litre

Diesel - Rs 88.05 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.30 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.02 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.26 per litre

Diesel - 95.70 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.42 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.38 per litre