Petrol and diesel prices went up on Friday across the country. In Delhi, petrol costs Rs 101.89 a litre, a hike by 25 paise while the rate of diesel was Rs 90.17 per litre, a hike by 30 paise.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.95 per litre, which is costlier by 24 paise and diesel costs Rs 97.84 for one litre, an increase by 32 paise.

In Chennai, a litre of petrol is priced at Rs 99.58, which is an increase of 22 paise. On Friday, the price of a litre of diesel was Rs 94.74 per litre, a rise of 29 paise.

Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 102.47 per litre, which is costlier by 30 paise while diesel costs Rs 93.27 a litre, which is expensive by 30 paise.

While petrol can be bought at Rs 110.37, hiked by 26 paise in Bhopal, and diesel costs Rs 99.09 per litre, raised by 32 paise.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.95 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.84 per litre

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.89 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.17 per litre

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 99.58 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.74 per litre

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 102.47 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.27 per litre

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 110.37 per litre

Diesel - Rs 99.09 per litre

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 106.00 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.39 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 105.44 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.70 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.77 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.61 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.99 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.59 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.95 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.39 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 104.13 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.03 per litre