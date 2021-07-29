Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 12th day; here are fuel rates in your city today on 29 July 2021

Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.83, while diesel costs Rs 97.45

Petrol prices remained unchanged in the country for the tenth day on Tuesday while diesel rates also did not go up. In Delhi, petrol prices remained at Rs 101.84 a litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.87.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel costs Rs 97.45 for one litre.

One litre of petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 in Chennai and diesel costs Rs 94.39 per litre in the city. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 102.08 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 93.02. While petrol can be bought at Rs 110.20 in Bhopal and diesel is priced at Rs 98.67 for one litre.

Since 4 May, fuel prices have been on the rise in the country after the assembly elections in states and union territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place. Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in a few metros and Tier-II cities in the country: 1. Mumbai Petrol - Rs 107.83 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.45 per litre 2. Delhi Petrol - Rs 101.84 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.87 per litre 3. Chennai Petrol - Rs 102.49 per litre

Diesel - Rs 94.39 per litre 4. Kolkata Petrol - Rs 102.08 per litre

Diesel - Rs 93.02 per litre 5. Bhopal Petrol - Rs 110.20 per litre

Diesel - Rs 98.67 per litre 6. Hyderabad Petrol - Rs 105. 83 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.96 per litre 7. Bangaluru Petrol - Rs 105.25 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.26 per litre 8. Guwahati Petrol - Rs 97.64 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.22 per litre 9. Lucknow Petrol - Rs 98.92 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.26 per litre 10. Gandhinagar Petrol - Rs 98.79 per litre

Diesel - 96.95 per litre 11. Thiruvananthapuram Petrol - Rs 103.82 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.47 per litre

Updated Date: