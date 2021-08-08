Petrol and diesel prices unchanged for 22nd day; here are fuel rates in your city today on 8 August 2021

Petrol and diesel prices: Petrol price in Delhi stands at Rs 101.84 per litre while diesel is available for Rs 89.87. In Mumbai, petrol is retailing at Rs 107.83, while diesel costs Rs 97.45

Petrol prices remained unchanged in the country for the 22nd day on Sunday while diesel rates also did not go up. In Delhi, petrol prices remained at Rs 101.84 a litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.87.

In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.83 per litre and diesel costs Rs 97.45 for one litre.

One litre of petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 in Chennai and diesel costs Rs 94.39 per litre in the city. Petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 102.08 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 93.02. While petrol can be bought at Rs 110.20 in Bhopal and diesel is priced at Rs 98.67 for one litre.