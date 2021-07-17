Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged today, check fuel prices in your city
Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged today: In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.45 for one litre
Petrol prices remained unchanged in the country on Saturday day while diesel rates also followed a similar trend. In Delhi, petrol prices remained at Rs 101.54 a litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.87.
One litre of petrol is priced at Rs 102.23 in Chennai and diesel costs Rs 94.39 per litre in the city. Similarly, petrol in Kolkata costs Rs 101.74 per litre and diesel at Rs 93.02 a litre. While petrol can be bought at Rs 109.89 in Bhopal, and diesel is priced at Rs 98.67 for one litre.
Petrol prices have increased eight times in this month. Since 4 May, fuel prices have been on the rise in the country after the assembly elections in states and Union Territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.
Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in the metros and a few Tier-II cities in the country:
1. Mumbai
Petrol - Rs 107.54
Diesel - Rs 97.45
2. Delhi
Petrol - Rs 101.54
Diesel - Rs 89.87
3. Chennai
Petrol - Rs 102.23
Diesel - Rs 94.39
4. Kolkata
Petrol - Rs 101.74
Diesel - Rs 93.02
5. Bhopal
Petrol - Rs 109.89
Diesel - Rs 98.67
6. Hyderabad
Petrol - Rs 105.52 per litre
Diesel - Rs 97.96 per litre
7. Bangaluru
Petrol - Rs 104.94 per litre
Diesel - Rs 95.26 per litre
8. Guwahati
Petrol - Rs 97.34 per litre
Diesel - Rs 89.22 per litre
9. Lucknow
Petrol - Rs 98.63 per litre
Diesel - Rs 90.26 per litre
10. Gandhinagar
Petrol - Rs 98.50 per litre
Diesel - 96.95 per litre
11. Thiruvananthapuram
Petrol - Rs 103.52 per litre
Diesel - Rs 96.47 per litre
