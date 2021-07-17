Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged today: In Mumbai, petrol can be bought at Rs 107.54 per litre and diesel at Rs 97.45 for one litre

Petrol prices remained unchanged in the country on Saturday day while diesel rates also followed a similar trend. In Delhi, petrol prices remained at Rs 101.54 a litre while the rate of diesel was at Rs 89.87.

Petrol prices have increased eight times in this month. Since 4 May, fuel prices have been on the rise in the country after the assembly elections in states and Union Territories including West Bengal, Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Petrol and diesel prices are revised by the oil marketing companies including Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil and Hindustan Petroleum. The new prices are implemented at 6 am every day. States and cities have different fuel prices because of the value-added taxes, local and freight charges which vary depending on the place.

Following are the prices of diesel and petrol in the metros and a few Tier-II cities in the country:

1. Mumbai

Petrol - Rs 107.54

Diesel - Rs 97.45

2. Delhi

Petrol - Rs 101.54

Diesel - Rs 89.87

3. Chennai

Petrol - Rs 102.23

Diesel - Rs 94.39

4. Kolkata

Petrol - Rs 101.74

Diesel - Rs 93.02

5. Bhopal

Petrol - Rs 109.89

Diesel - Rs 98.67

6. Hyderabad

Petrol - Rs 105.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 97.96 per litre

7. Bangaluru

Petrol - Rs 104.94 per litre

Diesel - Rs 95.26 per litre

8. Guwahati

Petrol - Rs 97.34 per litre

Diesel - Rs 89.22 per litre

9. Lucknow

Petrol - Rs 98.63 per litre

Diesel - Rs 90.26 per litre

10. Gandhinagar

Petrol - Rs 98.50 per litre

Diesel - 96.95 per litre

11. Thiruvananthapuram

Petrol - Rs 103.52 per litre

Diesel - Rs 96.47 per litre