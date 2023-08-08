Pepperfry co-founder Ambareesh Murty passed away on Monday night in Leh due to cardiac arrest, fellow co-founder Ashish Shah announced on X, formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday.

“Extremely devastated to inform that my friend, mentor, brother, soulmate Ambareesh Murty is no more. Lost him yesterday night to a cardiac arrest at Leh. Please pray for him and for strength to his family and near ones,” wrote Ashish Shah, co-founder of the furniture and home décor company, in a post on social media platform X.

Murty commenced his business career at Cadbury in June 1996, where he took on a role in Sales and Marketing. Following a tenure of five and a half years at the reowned chocolate company, Murty transitioned into the financial sector. He became a part of Prudential ICICI AMC (now known as ICICI Prudential), serving as VP for Marketing and Customer Service, a position he held for almost two years.

Subsequently, he had a brief stint at Levi’s for a period of five months. Following this, he embarked on his entrepreneurial journey by establishing Origin Resources. According to Murty, Origin Resources focused on imparting training to financial advisors and channel intermediaries. The company also specialized in establishing networks of advisors for Indian Mutual Funds by delivering comprehensive solutions encompassing advisor acquisition, training, and empanelment.