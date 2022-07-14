People have raised questions against the mall administration asking as to how can anyone allow religious activities in a mall.

New Delhi: The LuLu Group International's biggest mall Lulu Mall, which was inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on 11 July, is in the eye of a storm.

In a video being widely circulated on social media, seven to eight people are seen offering Namaz inside the mall, drawing flak from the general public and Hindu organisations.

Namaz inside Lulu Mall, Lucknow .... even malls are not spared now 😭 pic.twitter.com/lES84Sqhuy — Vikas (@VikasPronamo) July 13, 2022

People have raised questions against the mall administration asking as to how can anyone allow religious activities in a mall.

According to Hindu Mahasabha, malls associated to the LuLu Group elsewhere too have been in such controversies in the past as well.

"Lulu Mall is now showing its true colors. This mall has already been in the news for similar exploits. Now doing the same in UP too," a Zee News report quoted Hindu Mahasabha leader Shishir Chaturvedi as saying.

He said the Hindu Mahasabha has demanded action on every mall which is being used as a mosque, the report added.

The issue has invited hordes of comments and the hashtag #LuluMallLucknow is trending on Twitter.

People are sharing memes, asking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath whether he has inaugurated a mall or a mosque?

Later in a clarification, Lulu Mall administration denied any knowledge of the incident and said they are trying to identify those individuals, added the report.

We do not allow this at all inside the mall, the administration added.

Spread over 22 lakh square feet, the mall was opened to the general public from July 11. Located in Golf City's Amar Shaheed Path, the mall houses some of the biggest brands in the country.

With inputs from agencies

