You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

People in J&K keenly follow Pakistan elections, say developments have 'direct bearing' on Kashmir

India Indo-Asian News Service Jul 25, 2018 14:58:23 IST

Srinagar: Pakistan elections on Wednesday evoked keen interest in Jammu and Kashmir as people in the state remained glued to television and radios to know the latest as the voting progressed.

Many were disappointed after last week when the district magistrates in the valley ordered the suspension of 30 television channels being aired from Pakistan and other places outside India.

Representational image. PTI

Representational image. PTI

"There is no denying the fact that developments in Pakistan have a direct bearing on Kashmir.

"A stable political government there can engage meaningfully with India to work for peace in Kashmir," said Manzoor Ahmad (62), a retired bank officer.

As people from different places of the valley showed keen interest in Pakistan polls, the one place that remained abuzz with speculations and prophesies was the old city area of Srinagar.

Traditionally known as the hotbed of separatist sentiment in the Kashmir Valley, people in Srinagar downtown were seen engaged in discussion on the future of democracy in Pakistan.

"Even if all of us believe that the army of Pakistan is the strongest institution there, yet the strongest dictatorship is no alternative to even the weakest of democracies," said Abdul Salaam (57), a shopkeeper in the old city area.

Even the youth who otherwise show no particular interest in politics seemed to be concerned about the future of democracy in Pakistan.

"Given the level of violence we have seen ahead of the Pakistan polls, holding the elections is a great effort.

"Those who want us to believe that it is a fixed match are actually trying to undermine democracy in that country.

"I have no doubt once a democratic government takes over, a window would open for talks between India and Pakistan," said Suhail (25), a varsity student.

While the common man on the street spoke frankly about what he expects from these elections, politicians of both mainstream and separatist groups remained tight-lipped.

Sporadic incidents of violence broke out as millions of voters queued up outside polling stations amid tight security across Pakistan to elect a new government in its 11th general election.

While polling stations officially opened for voting at 8 am, many were found waiting outside their respective booths as early as 7 am, Dawn said. Voting will end at 6 pm.


Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 14:58 PM

Also Watch

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 It's a Wrap: Soorma star Diljit Dosanjh and Hockey legend Sandeep Singh in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 Watch: Dalit man in Uttar Pradesh defies decades of prejudice by taking out baraat in Thakur-dominated Nizampur village
  • Monday, July 16, 2018 India's water crisis: After govt apathy, Odisha farmer carves out 3-km canal from hills to tackle scarcity in village
  • Sunday, July 15, 2018 Maurizio Sarri, named as new Chelsea manager, is owner Roman Abramovich's latest gamble in quest for 'perfect football'

Also See






Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year



Top Stories




Cricket Scores