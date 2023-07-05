'Peak Bengaluru moment': IndiGo's 'common ramp for founders and their funders' goes viral
At the Bangalore airport, the airline with no business or first-class seats yet, perceived both startup founders and their funders alike by making them walk the same ramp for boarding the aircraft
Low-cost airline, Indigo, recently hit headlines for its clever yet prudent approach to its passengers. At the Bangalore airport, the airline with no business or first-class seats yet, perceived both startup founders and their funders alike by making them walk the same ramp for boarding the aircraft. A picture with a caption: “Common ramp for founders and their funders” displayed on an IndiGo jet bridge has gained traction on social media. And trust us, it is only possible in Bengaluru!
The post was shared on Twitter by Pooja Singh. She defined the scene as a ‘Peak Bengaluru’ moment.
Peak Bengaluru moment. @peakbengaluru
Spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/b53Y7dmsKn
— Pooja Singh (@pooja1place) July 4, 2023
Posted just a day ago, the viral picture has amassed over 33,000 views.
One user described the move as “Too good.”
Too good
— Samarth Shrimal (@ShrimalSamarth) July 4, 2023
“Oof,” exclaimed another.
Oof 🤣
— Ankita🌺 (@memosfromanki) July 4, 2023
“Just another day at BLR Ramp!,” said a third.
Just another day at BLR Ramp! 😄
— FatBoySlim❤️✈️🇮🇳 (@sandeeprrao1991) July 5, 2023
Peak Bengaluru, an independent voice of the Indian Startup Ecosystem, who posts regularly about anything viral related to Bengaluru, reposted the picture.
Peak Bengaluru moment. @peakbengaluru
Spot the difference. pic.twitter.com/b53Y7dmsKn
— Pooja Singh (@pooja1place) July 4, 2023
It is not the first time that Indigo’s one-liners have gained popularity. Earlier, short lines like ‘Every supermodels favourite ramp’ and ’13 years of ramp walking’ left people chuckling.
One Twitter user shared a post with a caption: “EVERY SUPERMODELS FAVOURITE RAMP!! WOW! I KNOW I FEEL LIKE A MODEL WITH INDIGO!”
EVERY SUPEMODELS FAVOURITE RAMP!! WOW!
I KNOW I FEEL LIKE A MODEL WITH INDIGO!@IndiGo6E #GreatToBe8 pic.twitter.com/P7CGaVdPLA
— Happy Star★ (@Happystar4eva) August 4, 2014
Another user captioned the post: “Indigo Airlines, a private carrier far superior to the national airlines, knows that a ramp is better for tarmac boarding than stairs.”
Indigo Airlines, a private carrier that is far superior to the national airlines, knows that a ramp is better for a tarmac boarding than stairs. pic.twitter.com/6EVYe2btiC
— Amystravelworld (@amystravelworld) October 14, 2019
The Inter Globe Aviation-run airline announced last year that it would add a third ramp, to help passengers get off faster. IndiGo’s A320 and A321 fleets are looking forward to this updated disembarkation procedure. The updated details shall be visible on flights arriving at various remote stands of metro cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru airports first. They will be deployed across the network in the next 100 days, Indigo said in August 2022.
