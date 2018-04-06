PDS scheme's distribution issues flagged in CAG report not addressed by Delhi government: L-G

Issues in the identification of beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System, as pointed out by the Comptroller and Auditor General report, were not addressed by the doorstep delivery of ration scheme proposed by the Delhi government, a statement issued by the Lieutenant Governor's office said on Thursday.

The statement comes at a time when Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has been accusing the L-G, Anil Baijal, of protecting the 'ration mafia'. The CAG report, along with many other loopholes in the PDS scheme, had also pointed out other issues in the identification of beneficiaries – through which suspected theft of ration items took place.

Soon after the CAG report was tabled in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal shifted the blame for the scam to the L-G in a tweet. He hinted that had the L-G had approved the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, the menace could have been prevented.

Extract from CAG report. This is what LG trying to protect when he rejects Doorstep delivery of rations. Entire ration system in grip of mafia protected by political masters. Doorstep delivery wud hv destroyed this mafia. pic.twitter.com/ZytNFgc0XF — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 3, 2018

The L-G office's statement is seen as a rebuttal to this allegation: "The recent CAG report has pointed out several issues with the identification of beneficiaries under the Act and the proposed scheme of the elected government did not touch upon this issue at all." The outcome report of the L-G office published by the Delhi government raised 35 allegations against the former of delaying and hindering welfare and development schemes. The report is a documented version of the tug of war between the government and the L-G.

Significantly, the report took up the issue of doorstep delivery of PDS items, where it alleged that the L-G office did not approve of this scheme meant to curb theft of goods distributed.

"There are close to 20 lakh beneficiaries of the targeted PDS, but the widespread corruption and inefficiency of ration shops, coupled with the temporary linking of distribution with Aadhar resulted in the exclusion of at least 2.5 lakh rightful beneficiaries. The 'doorstep delivery of ration scheme will plug most of the existing leakages, apart from making ration accessible to the section of the population that is unable to commute to the ration shops on a regular basis, such as senior citizens and the disabled," the report read.

"The Hon’ble L-G directed that the approval of the relevant department of the central government be obtained. The Hon’ble L-G does not have the power to do so. According to the proviso to Article 239AA (4) of the Constitution and Rule 49 of the Transaction of Business Rules, the Hon’ble LG can express a difference of opinion with the substantive decision of the cabinet or the minister; however, the Hon’ble L-G cannot return a proposal asking for approval by a department of the central government," the report added.

Replying to the allegation raised by the outcome report, the L-G office statement said: "The Targeted Public Distribution System is implemented under the National Food Security Act, 2013 and as pointed by the law department, the introduction of the scheme would require prior approval of central government."

It further stated, "The finance department had observed that the proposed system of home delivery ration will only replace one set of human intervention with the other, that is service providers and their agents. Diversion of ration materials and corruption may not be eliminated under the proposed scheme."

Significantly, the statement also said that the Rs 250 crores required to implement the scheme could be rather used to supply an additional five kilograms of flour per family in Delhi.

In the 10 page statement, the L-G office also maintained that it had approved 97 percent of the files sent by the Delhi government and the few files which were returned to seek clarification were incomplete or in contravention of the rules. The statement also maintained that delays at the level of the government are wrongly attributed to the L-G office.

The outcome report has escalated the war of words between the Delhi government and the L-G office as the former retorted with another statement, where it reiterated the allegations. The Delhi government's response to the L-G office's statement mentioned the scheme 'Establishing Delhi Healthcare Corporation Ltd'.

"Hon'ble L-G has written, '... I am not sure that this is such a good idea. CS/health secretary may discuss with me at their convenience'. The office of the Hon’ble L-G may like to tell us where is the procedural irregularity or lack of due diligence pointed out by him in this proposal? It seems a matter of a matter of his whims and fancies," the Delhi government's response said.

Further, regarding the higher education loan guarantee scheme, the Delhi government's response stated: "The Hon'ble L-G has asked for the file to be re-examined by the law department. As per the due process, the file is supposed to be examined by the law department before the proposal is put up in the Cabinet. This process had already been followed. The office of the Hon'ble L-G may like to tell us where is the procedural irregularity or lack of due diligence pointed out by him in this proposal? The Hon’ble L-G was asking for another examination of the same proposal by the law department. It seems like the addition of extra procedures merely to delay the approval of the scheme."

However, on the issues flagged about the doorstep delivery of ration scheme, the Delhi government statement said: "The office of the Hon'ble L-G has accepted that the Hon'ble L-G concurred on the very same proposal that was sent back in the first place."