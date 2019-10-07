PDP delegation from Jammu postpones meeting with Mehbooba Mufti in Srinagar; no reason given for sudden decision

Jammu: The PDP has deferred a scheduled meeting of its delegation with party president Mefbooba Mufti, who is currently under detention in Srinagar, hours after announcing that a team of leaders would see her on Monday.

However, no reason was given for the development which came on a day when a 15-member delegation of the National Conference from Jammu met their detained party president Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah in Srinagar.

"PDP Jammu has decided to defer the scheduled visit of its delegation to Srinagar to meet the party president Mehbooba tomorrow (Monday)," former PDP legislator and spokesperson Firdous Tak told PTI on Sunday night.

He, however, did not give any reason for the sudden decision which came barely hours after the party announced that the state administration has given permission to a delegation of the party from Jammu to meet the party president and former chief minister.

Sources within the party, however, said the visit has been deferred because of lack of unanimity on the composition of the delegation.

The visit has been deferred following the rift within the party over the composition of the delegation, they said.

Another PDP leader, who did not wish to be named, said the party will meet shortly to decide the new schedule.

"The visit has only been deferred and not cancelled," he said.

Earlier in the day, Tak said the Peoples Democratic Party delegation will be led by General Secretary Ved Mahajan.

The visit, if materialised, would have been the first meeting of PDP leaders from Jammu province with Mufti who was detained on 5 August, the day the Centre announced abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.

Tak said the PDP had requested Governor Satya Pal Malik to allow a party delegation from Jammu to meet Mufti and "we have been conveyed that the permission has been granted".

The PDP leaders met twice in the day after the restrictions were lifted on party leaders recently and had decided to approach the governor to seek permission to visit the detained leader, the spokesman said.

The NC delegation discussed developments in the state and upcoming local body polls during the separate meetings with the two leaders. The Jammu and Kashmir government had given permission to the delegation to meet the leaders.