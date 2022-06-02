PCS officer Rinkoo Rahee who was shot seven times for exposing corruption clears UPSC 2021

Rahee also has been the director of a state-run IAS coaching centre and has helped prepare a lot of UPSC aspirants over the years. According to him, it was his students who have asked and motivated him to sit for the UPSC examination.

An officer from Hapur in Uttar Pradesh, Rinkoo Singh Rahee - who was shot seven times for bringing a scam to light - has cleared the Union Public Service Examination 2021 and ranked 683. Reportedly, Rahee who is a Provincial Civil Service officer cleared the exam on his sixth and last attempt.

Rahee is a 2007-batch officer in the Social Welfare department of Uttar Pradesh and played a major role in exposing an 83-crore scam in scholarships in Muzaffarnagar in 2008. After the corruption case got revealed, in 2009, he was attacked by some people and was shot seven times which left him on the brink of death. He even got shot in the face which left his face disfigured and also lost sight and hearing. Following the incident, eight mafias were charged and four of them were put behind the bars for 10 years. Later, Rahee was posted in some other places of UP including Bhadohi, Shravasti, and Lalitpur.

Rahee also has been the director of a state-run IAS coaching centre and has helped prepare a lot of UPSC aspirants over the years. According to him, it was his students who have asked and motivated him to sit for the UPSC examination. However, he did not have much time for the preparation. Despite facing a lot of hurdles, he has shown sheer determination and made the dream come true even in the last attempt.

As per Rahee, Public Interest has always been the utmost priority. He noted if he even had to choose between self-interest and public interest, the choice won’t be difficult for him. He said, “For me, the public interest is important. If there is ever a clash between self-interest and public interest, I will indeed choose the public interest.”

Rahee’s father, Shivdan Singh lives at Dori Nagar in the Aligarh district of Uttar Pradesh and owns a flour mill. According to his father, Rahee could not go to convent school because of the poor economical condition of the family. He pursued his early education in a government school and got a scholarship for his merit. Then, he completed his BTech at Tata Institute before clearing PCS. Rahee has an eight-year-old son.