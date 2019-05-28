Payal Tadvi suicide case: Mumbai Police arrests senior doctor Bhakti Mehere; other accused seek anticipatory bail

Mumbai: The Mumbai Police has arrested Bhakti Mehere, one of three senior doctors of Mumbai's BYL Nair Hospital, accused of harassing Dr Payal Tadvi.

Tadvi committed suicide on Wednesday night and alleged that she was being harassed by three senior doctors.

The two other accused doctors — Ankita Khandelwal and Hema Ahuja — moved an anticipatory bail application before the Mumbai sessions court, the official said.

Tadvi, a doctor belonging to a tribal community allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at the hostel of the government-run Nair hospital in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was depressed as three of her senior colleagues — Hema Ahuja, Bhakti Mehar, and Ankita Khandilwal — allegedly harassed her with casteist remarks, police said.

Tadvi was enrolled in a post-graduate course in gynaecology. The accused doctors also used to defame Payal on WhatsApp groups of students, a police official said.

With inputs from PTI

