With battle lines drawn in Maharashtra, veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar, who initiated a vertical split in the party on Sunday, have called all their MPs, MLAs, MLCs, district heads and state delegates to attend meetings at Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and MET Bandra, respectively, on Wednesday.

Both factions have claimed maximum number of MLAs are with them.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar has called a meeting at 1 pm while the Ajit Pawar faction, which has aligned with the ruling Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation, will have its meet at 11 am, functionaries from both sides said.

This will be the first meeting involving all functionaries for both factions since the party split on Sunday after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government.

Incidentally, Amol Kolhe, Lok Sabha MP from Shirur, who attended the swearing-in ceremony on Sunday, a day later tweeted that he continued to be loyal to party supremo Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, reports of Ajit Pawar taking over as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in August are also doing the rounds.

According to Rediff, Ajit Pawar will be crowned Maharashtra’s chief minister after the Monsoon Session of Parliament ends on August 11.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar will disqualify all 16 MLAs of Shiv Sena, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who will then be asked to resign from his post leading to dissolution of the council of ministers, the report quoted insiders as saying.

The report claimed that this formula took shape in Delhi with the blessings of the BJP’s central leadership.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.