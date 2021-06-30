Patna University was established in 1917 and since then it has been functioning as an affiliating and examining body

The Patna University (PU) has finally decided to begin the admission process for students for the new academic session. The online admission process will begin from 2 July and the last date for filling the form is 17 July.

The announcement has come as a major relief to students who are waiting for their admissions into colleges. University’s vice-chancellor Girish Kumar Chaudhary has informed that online admission forms will soon be made available on the official website - patnauniversity.ac.in.

While Professor Anil Kumar, dean of students' welfare said that the university is yet to decide on the mode of selection.

"Interested applicants can fill online admission forms through an online portal. We are yet to decide the mode of selection as we are waiting for Raj Bhawan's direction in this light,” Kumar said. Further in the statement, he updated that they are planning to begin the academic session on time this year, which hopefully begins by the first week of August.

Speaking about the pending exams of Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG) courses, Kumar asserted that the pending exams will be conducted soon to clear backlogs and bring the academic calendar on track.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic this year, more than 11 lakh students passed their Class 12 examination that was conducted by the Bihar School Examination Board.

This varsity is one of the oldest universities in the country. Meanwhile, in Bihar itself, it is the first, and in the subcontinent, it is the seventh oldest academy institution.

Patna University has 31 postgraduate departments apart from Patna Medical College and Patna Dental College in the Faculty of Medicine that are under the State Government.