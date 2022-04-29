India

Patiala clashes: CM Mann says 'situation under control' as BJP slams govt over 'lawlessness' in Punjab

Mann said that the government was closely monitoring the situation while the BJP slammed the government saying that there's total anarchy in the border state

FP Staff April 29, 2022 15:27:28 IST
Patiala clashes: CM Mann says 'situation under control' as BJP slams govt over 'lawlessness' in Punjab

Clashes broke out in Patiala on Friday.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the "situation is under control" after two groups clashed near Kali Devi Mandir in the state's Patiala on Friday.

Taking to Twitter, Mann called the incident unfortunate.

He said, "I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony are of utmost importance."

However, Opposition parties slammed the government over the law and order situation in Punjab. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said "Will (Arvind) Kejriwal blame Centre for what we see in Patiala too?


Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said he was "concerned about the tense situation arising" due to the clashes.

Singh was the Patiala Urban constituency MLA. He is also the titular Maharaja of the Patiala royal family.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: April 29, 2022 15:38:55 IST

TAGS:

also read

Bomb threat letter found at Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in Punjab; probe underway
India

Bomb threat letter found at Sultanpur Lodhi Railway Station in Punjab; probe underway

Police informed that CCTV footage is being examined as part of the investigation

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rules out purchasing new vehicles for ministers
Politics

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann rules out purchasing new vehicles for ministers

Bhagwant Mann said there was no move by the state government to purchase new vehicles for ministers of the Aam Aadmi Party-led government which came to office last month

A 'rubber doll' has become Punjab's chief minister: Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks CM Bhagwant Mann
Politics

A 'rubber doll' has become Punjab's chief minister: Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks CM Bhagwant Mann

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed that the law and order situation in Punjab had 'deteriorated drastically' after Bhagwant Mann=led government came to power in the state. He said 40 people were killed in a month