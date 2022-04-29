Patiala clashes: CM Mann says 'situation under control' as BJP slams govt over 'lawlessness' in Punjab
Mann said that the government was closely monitoring the situation while the BJP slammed the government saying that there's total anarchy in the border state
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann has said that the "situation is under control" after two groups clashed near Kali Devi Mandir in the state's Patiala on Friday.
Taking to Twitter, Mann called the incident unfortunate.
He said, "I spoke with the DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We are closely monitoring the situation and will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Punjab’s peace and harmony are of utmost importance."
— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) April 29, 2022
However, Opposition parties slammed the government over the law and order situation in Punjab. BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said "Will (Arvind) Kejriwal blame Centre for what we see in Patiala too?
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh said he was "concerned about the tense situation arising" due to the clashes.
Concerned about the tense situation arising due to clashes between 2 groups in Patiala.
People of Patiala are peace loving and I appeal to them not to get provoked.
Hope that @PunjabPoliceInd will take firm action and ensure that law and order is maintained.
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 29, 2022
Singh was the Patiala Urban constituency MLA. He is also the titular Maharaja of the Patiala royal family.
