Passersby hop in to help couple after their scooter catches fire, internet showers praises

A group of unknown people coming forward to help a couple in distress has won hearts all over the internet. Notably, in today’s world where people are more occupied with their own well-being and interests, a helpful gesture by strangers has not just gained appreciation from people, but has also prevented a grave tragedy by saving the lives of two innocent people. A video of the incident has gone viral where a scooter suddenly caught fire in the middle of the road, however, thanks to the timely action of the bystanders, the fire was put off before a major accident.

The video which seems to be CCTV footage from the area has been shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle.

As the 57-second video plays, a couple can be seen riding the scooter after they stop for a while and notice a fire spark under it. In shock over the same, while the couple distanced themselves from the vehicle, many bystanders came forward to help and put down the fire. Many came with buckets of water and poured them over the fire to douse the flame. A man also came from across the road with a bucket of water and tried to help. However, it was finally a person who came with a fire extinguisher and sprayed all the chemical substances on the scooter, thus stopping the flame.

Watch the video here:

This can happen only in India. Joining hands to avert disaster pic.twitter.com/FU0ss3olZ2 — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 11, 2022

The Twitter user while sharing the video also appreciated the unity of the people who came to help. “This can happen only in India. Joining hands to avert disaster,” his caption read.

So far, the video has been viewed over 1 lakh times and received thousands of likes and several comments. People also took to the comment section and showered praises.

Check some reactions:

In my opinion this is a first ever video where An Indian used proper equipment to solve a problem . Could you recollect any other video ?? — Rahul Kamble (@RahulKamble) October 11, 2022

Great helping hands it should become viral — sravanti (@sravant56752070) October 11, 2022

Maximum people are intrested in taking videos selfies rather than using common sense to help , this is best video as many came forward to help the guy from a biggest disaster — sravanti (@sravant56752070) October 11, 2022

The generosity of the man emptying the fire extinguisher can…. — Nitish kumar Singh ️ (@nitish_it) October 11, 2022

It is pertinent to note that the fire was a minor incident and fortunately none of them were hurt.

