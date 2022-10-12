India

Passersby hop in to help couple after their scooter catches fire, internet showers praises

The video shows a scooter suddenly catching fire in the middle of the road following which many bystanders intervened and tried to help stop the fire

FP Trending October 12, 2022 14:53:44 IST
Passersby hop in to help couple after their scooter catches fire, internet showers praises

Passersby hop in to help couple after their scooter catches fire. Twitter/@susantananda3

A group of unknown people coming forward to help a couple in distress has won hearts all over the internet. Notably, in today’s world where people are more occupied with their own well-being and interests, a helpful gesture by strangers has not just gained appreciation from people, but has also prevented a grave tragedy by saving the lives of two innocent people. A video of the incident has gone viral where a scooter suddenly caught fire in the middle of the road, however, thanks to the timely action of the bystanders, the fire was put off before a major accident.

The video which seems to be CCTV footage from the area has been shared by Indian Forest Service Officer Susanta Nanda on his official Twitter handle.

As the 57-second video plays, a couple can be seen riding the scooter after they stop for a while and notice a fire spark under it. In shock over the same, while the couple distanced themselves from the vehicle, many bystanders came forward to help and put down the fire. Many came with buckets of water and poured them over the fire to douse the flame. A man also came from across the road with a bucket of water and tried to help. However, it was finally a person who came with a fire extinguisher and sprayed all the chemical substances on the scooter, thus stopping the flame.

Watch the video here:

The Twitter user while sharing the video also appreciated the unity of the people who came to help. “This can happen only in India. Joining hands to avert disaster,” his caption read.

So far, the video has been viewed over 1 lakh times and received thousands of likes and several comments. People also took to the comment section and showered praises.

Check some reactions:

It is pertinent to note that the fire was a minor incident and fortunately none of them were hurt.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 12, 2022 14:56:21 IST

TAGS:

also read

Anand Mahindra shares video of 'wheeled spiders'; says helpful for defence, paramilitary personnel
India

Anand Mahindra shares video of 'wheeled spiders'; says helpful for defence, paramilitary personnel

People also gave suggestions for where these vehicles can be used, while some users also made fun of it and asked if these can be used on potholed roads

Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta significance, puja vidhi, mantra, and other things to know
India

Navratri Day 3: Maa Chandraghanta significance, puja vidhi, mantra, and other things to know

As Navratri begins, devotees all across the country have been indulging in celebrations with fervour.

Viral: Panchayat election candidate promises free makeup kit, bikes, metro lines in manifesto
India

Viral: Panchayat election candidate promises free makeup kit, bikes, metro lines in manifesto

With the upcoming elections for Sarpanch in Sirsadh, a candidate has promised free bikes, government jobs, free makeup kits, metro line, free Wi-Fi, and many more