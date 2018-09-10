You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Party workers stage Bharat Bandh protests countrywide; agitation turns violent in Patna, Delhi, Jammu

India FP Staff Feb 14, 2019 15:17:27 IST

Leading the Congress march in New Delhi and spearheading the nationwide Bharat Bandh, Rahul Gandhi addressed the workers and slammed the Narendra Modi government for lacking empathy for the poor. Twiter @INCIndia

Over eight Opposition parties extended support to the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress on Monday to protest the rising fuel prices. Workers of several parties, including the Janata Dal-Secular, Trinamool Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Nationalist Congress Party, among others, held protests. Twitter/@INCIndia

Rahul Gandhi said the country was "fed up" of Modi's speeches and wanted to hear him on burning issues concerning the common man. The Congress president spoke at the Ramlila Maidan in the heart of the capital after thousands of opposition activists and leaders, Rahul included, reached there walking from Rajghat shouting anti-government slogans. PTI

Spearheading the Bharat Bandh in Delhi from Ramlila Maidan, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the country was "fed up" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speeches and wanted to hear him speak on issues that concern the common man. PTI

In Patna, Jan Adhikar Party supporters vandalised vehicles during the Bharat Bandh called to protest fuel price hikes and the depreciation of the Indian rupee. PTI

Many were seen vandalising buses and other vehicles. Members and supporters from various political parties — AAP, RJD, Congress have blocked roads, not allowing even two wheelers to pass by. The supporters are protesting at different locations. PTI

Jan Adhikar Party supporters also vandalised buses and other vehicles in Patna. Members and supporters from various political parties — AAP, RJD and the Congress – blocked roads and did not allow even two-wheelers to pass by. PTI

Bandh supporters staged massive protest in front of Assam Secretariat in Guwahati's Dispur. Police detained hundreds along with Harish Rawat, Congress leader in-charge of Assam Congress and president Ripun Bora. PTI

A massive protest was staged in front of the Assam Secretariat in Guwahati's Dispur. The police detained hundreds, along with Harish Rawat, Congress leader in-charge in Assam, and state party president Ripun Bora. PTI

In Kochi, Bharat bandh turned into a 12-hour hartal. It's almost a complete shutdown, particularly on the roads. The private vehicles plying on the streets are mostly two-wheelers. The Congress conducted protests at many locations and minor arguments were reported in some places. Sudeep Sebastian/101Reporters

In Kochi, the Bharat Bandh turned into a 12-hour hartal, with a near-complete shutdown. Roads mainly saw two-wheelers plying. The Congress held protests at many locations and minor altercations were also reported. Image Courtesy: Sudeep Sebastian/101Reporters

In Tripura's Agartala, policemen detain a Congress party worker during 'Bharat Bandh' protest. PTI

In Tripura capital Agartala, policemen detain a Congress party worker during a 'Bharat Bandh' protest. PTI

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was arrested along with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Monday morning at the Andheri railway station in Mumbai. They were part of the rail roko at the Andheri station. PTI

Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan was arrested along with Mumbai Congress chief Sanjay Nirupam on Monday morning at Andheri railway station. They were participating in a 'rail roko' protest at the station. PTI

In Odisha, stick-weilding protesters attempted to block the NH-16 in Bhubaneswar and prevented people from entering. Manish Kumar, 101Reporters

In Odisha, stick-wielding protesters attempted to block NH-16 in Bhubaneswar. Image Courtesy: Manish Kumar/ 101Reporters

In New Delhi, policemen lathi-charged on members of Indian Youth Congress protesting during 'Bharat Bandh' PTI

In New Delhi, policemen lathi-charged members of the Indian Youth Congress staging protests during the Bharat Bandh. PTI

Detained Congress Party workers in Jammu raised slogans during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties. PTI

Detained Congress Party workers in Jammu raised slogans after holding Bharat Bandh protests. PTI

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

Updated Date: Feb 14, 2019 15:17:27 IST

Also See



fp-premium

fp-mobile




Firstpost Conversations | How liveable are our urban cities?


Top Stories




Cricket Scores