Partition on basis of religion dark chapter in Indian history, people still facing brunt of this horror, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that the partition of the country on the basis of religion is a dark chapter in history and the country had to pay a heavy price for this.

“The partition of the country on the basis of religion in 1947 is a dark chapter in history. The hatred it generated has killed lakhs and displaced crores of people. The country had to pay a heavy price for this and many people are still facing the brunt of this horror. Today, on ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’, I pay tributes to all those people who lost their lives and their family members due to the partition,” he said in Hindi on ‘X’, formerly Twitter, with the hashtag PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay.

The Modi government has been observing August 14 as the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ since 2021 to remember those who sacrificed their lives during the country’s partition.

Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India in 1947, displacing crores of people and killing lakhs in subsequent rioting.

With inputs from PTI.