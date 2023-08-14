‘Partition horrors were criminal acts of Congress’: BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

“Horror of Partition” is a “sinister stigma of communal and criminal act” of the Congress and the Muslim League, said senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on the eve of Independence Day 2023.

Participating in “Maun Julus” and a seminar organised on the occasion of “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, Naqvi said the “communal collusion” of the Congress and the Muslim League continues even today.

“Although impact of this collusion is restricted, still they have dagger of division, disharmony and deception in their hands,” the former Union Cabinet minister added.

‘Congress is conspirator of communal conflict’

Speaking at the seminar, Naqvi said "Celebration of Independence" is incomplete without realising the "Pain of Partition".

He said even today there is an utmost need to be careful from this "trap of poisonous partnership” of “crime and cruelty".

The BJP leader said the Congress is a “conspirator of communal conflict” to fulfil its “political self-interests”.

“Re-emergence of the Congress’ criminal communal conspiracy” will be an attack on the fabric of inclusivity, it will also be like “rubbing salt to the wounds of the Partition,” Naqvi said.

Moving towards third term

Praising the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre, Naqvi said, “It is for the first time after the Independence that a non-Congress Government has been successfully completing its two consecutive terms ensuring good governance, pro-poor policies, prosperity and stability and is moving towards the third term under the dynamic and effective leadership of Narendra Modi.”

Partition’s pains can never be forgotten

Naqvi said while celebrating the Independence day, people should not forget the mindless hate and violence during the Partition, which displaced lakhs of families and the humanity was drenched in blood.

He said, PM Modi has reminded the new generation of the message and lesson of this “horror of history”.

“Partition’s pains can never be forgotten. Lakhs of people lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence and the country was divided into two parts,” Naqvi said.

The BJP leader said the “Partition Horrors Remembrance Day” keeps reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment.