Parliamentary Standing Committee begins discussion on UCC

The Parliamentary Standing Committee’s meeting on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) began on Monday.

Sushil Modi, the head of the Parliamentary Committee, said that the meeting of the committee is non-political as the panel has members from all political parties.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier mentioned the UCC “is the need of the hour that a law should be made by uniting and including all the people of the country and the Supreme Court has also endorsed many of its verdicts”.

“We have a full majority in Rajya Sabha and I think there are many leaders from other parties who want that the country should unite. I think many parties will support BJP on Uniform Civil Code. We will get cross-party support for this,” Goyal told ANI.

Last week, UCC received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice.

“In more than a dozen cases, the Supreme Court has said that the UCC should be implemented as soon as possible. The court has repeated this time and again,” Modi said.

He added, “I don’t understand why the same age for marriage can’t be fixed for all. It is being propagated that the UCC will affect religious customs and rituals. If criminal law is the same for all people in the country, then why can’t civil law be that way?”

Bharatiya Janata Party’s strong push for a Uniform Civil Code in the country has unruffled the Congress as also the larger bunch of Opposition parties since they see this as a ploy to shore up the Hindu vote bank ahead of the next year’s Lok Sabha elections in which PM Modi will seek a third term.

With inputs from agencies

