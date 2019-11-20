Parliament LIVE Updates: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm; Amit Shah cites govt data on Kashmir, claims situation normal

Parliament LATEST Updates: Asserting that the NRC will be applicable throughout the country, Amit Shah said the NRC is a Supreme Court monitored drive and no religion will be targeted during the exercise.
"The NRC exercise was monitored by the SC. No religion has been targeted or isolated during the NRC exercise," Shah said, adding that the government will provide asylum to people of all religions.
On being asked by NCP's Majeed Menon about an approximate time for the situation in Kashmir to be normalised, Home Minister Amit Shah said " normal life has resumed in every way possible in the Valley", citing government data on school attendance to support his arguments.
"The situation is normal only. Schools and colleges are open, the apple industry is recovering well and normal life has resumed in every way possible in the Valley," Shah said.
Shah is now addressing Rajya Sabha, taking up the Opposition's questions on the situation in Kashmir — where a lockdown has been in place ever since the govt ended the state's special status. "As we all know, the situation in Kashmir remains tensed due to threats from across the border. As far as internet is concerned, its restoration will be carried out at an appropriate time on admin inputs," he says.
Immediately, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad rises to counter Shah's statements, and begins by highlighting the dismal state of education in the Valley. "Schools and colleges have been opened, but there is negligible attendance. There is no provision to ensure that students are able to commute from school to their homes safely," he says. Coming to the home minister's arguments on snapping internet services, the Congress leader then says, "There has been threat from Pakistan for several years, there is nothing new about the situation. Then why such draconian measures? How will students continue their education without integral internet services?"
He is also expected to speak on the recent removal of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.
Countering Congress Anand Sharma's argument, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the threat surrounding the Gandhi family disappeared with the end of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), who were responsible for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on 21 May, 1991.
Putting forward the Grand Old Party's concerns over the removal of security cover for the Gandhis and Manmohan Singh, former Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma said, "We urge government that issues of security of our leaders have to be beyond partisan political considerations."
Expect a stormy session in Parliament today as Home minister Amit Shah will speak on the recent removal of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover in Rajya Sabha at 11.10 am. In Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress has given an adjournment notice on the issue of communication blockade in the Kashmir Valley.
The subject of SPG cover is likely to create a storm in the upper House as it is the first time that the House is in Session after the SPG cover for the Gandhis was withdrawn and they were placed under the Z-plus category. The Z plus category ensures security cover by around 100 personnel, but strips them off the protection of the elite SPG commandos, which was incidentally formed after the attack on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.
Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday gave a notice in Lok Sabha on the Home Ministry's move to remove the special protection from the Gandhi family. Congress MPs are continuing with the protests even as the House proceedings continue in Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress will organise a Parliament Gherao at 12 pm to protest the removal of SPG cover granted to party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
In Rajya Sabha, the home minister is also expected to table a report regarding the President's rule in Maharashtra amid a prolonged political stalemate that was necessitated after the NDA allies – the BJP and Shiv Sena – ended their alliance in the state which elected a Hung House.
Matters Listed Before Upper House
The Rajya Sabha will see a discussion on two crucial legislation, namely the The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 that was moved by Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.
Ahead of the Parliament proceedings, the Congress held a strategy meet at 10.15 am. Parliamentary panel on urban development will meet at 3 pm on air pollution in Delhi. This comes after many members were rapped for not showing up at the last meeting called on Friday. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will also speak on the air pollution crisis in the Parliament.
A parliamentary standing committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will take up the WhatsApp snooping case at 3 pm.
Matters Listed Before Lower House
The Lok Sabha will take up the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill is a pending legislation meant to put in place a mechanism to ensure transparency in chit fund schemes and to protect subscribers. The bill was brought in in the wake of a number of such schemes blowing up in the recent past, leaving several subscribers penniless.
Highlights
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2.30 pm
Indian Youth Congress organises Parliament gherao to protest removal of SPG cover of Gandhis and Manmohan Singh
Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress organised a Parliament Gherao to protest the removal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover granted to party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Manmohan Singh.
This comes a day after Congress created ruckus in Lok Sabha against the government's decision with the Youth Congress on Wednesday calling for a march to Parliament.
A statement issued by the Youth Congress late on Tuesday said, "IYC will organise gherao of the Parliament on Wednesday to protest against ignoble and shameful act of the BJP government which has decided to remove SPG protection of Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi," said Youth Congress spokesperson Amrish Pandey.
All religions are being taken into consideration for NRC: Amit Shah
Asserting that the NRC will be applicable throughout the country, Amit Shah said the NRC is a Supreme Court monitored drive and no religion will be targeted during the exercise.
"The NRC exercise was monitored by the SC. No religion has been targeted or isolated during the NRC exercise," Shah said, adding that the government will provide asylum to people of all religions.
Debate over Assam NRC beings in Rajya Sabha
After addressing the Kashmir situation, the discussion in the Rajya Sabha has now shifted to National Register of Citizens of India.
Normal life has resumed in Kashmir in every possible way, says Amit Shah citing government data on school attendance
On being asked by NCP's Majeed Menon about an approximate time for the situation in Kashmir to be normalised, Home Minister Amit Shah said " normal life has resumed in every way possible in the Valley", citing government data on school attendance to support his arguments.
"The situation is normal only. Schools and colleges are open, the apple industry is recovering well and normal life has resumed in every way possible in the Valley," Shah said.
National security, safety of people is top priority, says Amit Shah in response to Ghulam Nabi Azad
Refuting the claims of the Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad on 'dismal' state of education after suspension of internet services in the Valley, Amit Shah said national security and safety of people must be prioritized first.
"I agree that internet services are a necessity today...but when it comes to the question of national security, the safety of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and our fight against terror...we need to prioritize our necessities," Shah said.
Amit Shah tells Rajya Sabha internet in Kashmir will be restored soon; Ghulam Nabi Azad asks why such draconian methods?
Amit Shah is now addressing Rajya Sabha, taking up the Opposition's questions on the situation in Kashmir -- where a lockdown has been in place ever since the govt ended the state's special status. "As we all know, the situation in Kashmir remains tensed due to threats from across the border. As far as internet is concerned, its restoration will be carried out at an appropriate time on admin inputs," he says.
Immediately, Congress' Ghulam Nabi Azad rises to counter Shah's statements, and begins by highlighting the dismal state of education in the Valley. "Schools and colleges have been opened, but there is negligible attendance. There is no provision to ensure that students are able to commute from school to their homes safely," he says. Coming to the home minister's arguments on snapping internet services, the Congress leader then says, "There has been threat from Pakistan for several years, there is nothing new about the situation. Then why such draconian measures? How will students continue their education without integral internet services?"
Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Rajya Sabha, presents status report on J&K
BJP president Amit Shah reached Parliament to participate in the Rajya Sabha's session where he is expected to table the report on Presidential rule in Maharashtra, speak on the Jammu and Kashmir situation. He is also expected to speak on the recent removal of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover.
BJP's Nityanand Rai tables Maharashtra Governor's report recommending President's Rule
In the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai tabled the report of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on recommendation of President's Rule in the state, which was imposed on 12 November.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets Sena's Sanjay Raut in Upper House today
Before Sharad Pawar's key meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NCP chief also met Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, CNN-News18 reported.
Narendra Modi and Sharad Pawar to meet in Parliament at 12 pm to discuss on Maharashtra farmers relief
Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 12.30 pm in the Parliament to discuss the farmers distress in Maharashtra, thereby, causing a buzz in the middle of intense political activity to form a government in the state after President's Rule was imposed on 12 November.
The meeting assumed significance at a time when Pawar's NCP is much sought after for an alliance that can the reins in Maharashtra after no party won a majority in 21 October Assembly election.
RECAP | Farmers should be blamed for stubble burning, MPs in Lok Sabha
In the parliamentary discussion on the air pollution crisis, particularly in north India, the MPs in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday appeared to agree on two important points — first, ever politico needs to rise above party politics, and second, that farmers should not be blamed for stubble burning.
Despite the severity of the crisis in most parts of northern India, only 115 of a total 534 MPs attended the session on Tuesday, thereby raising questions over their seriousness in fighting the menace. Three Delhi BJP MPs used the opportunity to target the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over its alleged inability to curb air pollution.
What is Z-Plus category?
The Z plus category ensures security cover by around 100 personnel, but strips them off the protection of the elite SPG commandos, which was incidentally formed after the attack on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was assassinated by LTTE terrorists in May, 1991.
Subject of removal of SPG cover for Gandhis and Manmohan Singh likely to create ruckus in Rajya Sabha
The subject of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover is likely to create a storm in the upper House as it is the first time that the House is in Session after the SPG cover for the Gandhis and former Prime minister Manmohan Singh was withdrawn and they were placed under the Z-plus category.
Parliamentary panel meet on pollution in Rajya Sabha at 3 pm
Parliamentary panel on urban development will meet at 3 pm on air pollution in Delhi. This comes after many members were rapped for not showing up at the last pollution meet called on Friday.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will also speak on the air pollution crisis in the Parliament.
Home Ministry decides on security given or withdrawn, says JP Nadda
After a ruckus was created in the upper House following ruling party's Subramanian Swamy's remark on SPG removal of Gandhi family, BJP working president JP Nadda intervened and said the decision on security was decided by the Home Ministry and not by a politician.
"There is nothing political, security hasn't been withdrawn. Home Ministry has a very set pattern and there is a protocol. It is not done by a politician, it is done by Home Ministry and according to threat perception the security is given and withdrawn," Nadda said.
BJP's Subramanian Swamy steps up attack on Congress
Countering Sharma's argument, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the threat surrounding the Gandhi family disappeared with the end of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), who were responsible for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on 21 May, 1991.
"It is the Home Ministry that decides on Security cover and the threat surrounding Gandhi's has disappeared with the end of LTTE," Swamy said.
Congress MP Anand Sharma raises the issue of withdrawal of SPG cover to Gandhi family
Putting forward the Grand Old Party's concerns over the removal of security cover for the Gandhis and Manmohan Singh, former Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma said, "We urge government that issues of security of our leaders have to be beyond partisan political considerations."
Amit Shah to discuss recent removal of Gandhi family's SPG cover in Rajya Sabha
Home minister Amit Shah is likely to make a statement around 11.10am on the recent removal of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover in Rajya Sabha. Earlier in November, the SPG cover for the Gandhis were withdrawn and they were placed under the Z-plus category, which ensures security cover by around 100 personnel.
