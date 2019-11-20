Parliament LIVE Updates: Threat to Gandhi family disappeared with end of LTTE, says Subramanian Swamy on removal of SPG cover for top Congress brass

Parliament LATEST Updates: Countering Congress Anand Sharma's argument, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said that the threat surrounding the Gandhi family disappeared with the end of Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), who were responsible for the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on 21 May, 1991.

Putting forward the Grand Old Party's concerns over the removal of security cover for the Gandhis and Manmohan Singh, former Union Cabinet Minister Anand Sharma said, "We urge government that issues of security of our leaders have to be beyond partisan political considerations."

Expect a stormy session in Parliament today as Home minister Amit Shah will speak on the recent removal of Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Special Protection Group (SPG) cover in Rajya Sabha at 11.10 am. In Lok Sabha, the Trinamool Congress has given an adjournment notice on the issue of communication blockade in the Kashmir Valley.

The subject of SPG cover is likely to create a storm in the upper House as it is the first time that the House is in Session after the SPG cover for the Gandhis was withdrawn and they were placed under the Z-plus category. The Z plus category ensures security cover by around 100 personnel, but strips them off the protection of the elite SPG commandos, which was incidentally formed after the attack on former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Tuesday gave a notice in Lok Sabha on the Home Ministry's move to remove the special protection from the Gandhi family. Congress MPs are continuing with the protests even as the House proceedings continue in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the Indian Youth Congress will organise a Parliament Gherao at 12 pm to protest the removal of SPG cover granted to party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

In Rajya Sabha, the home minister is also expected to table a report regarding the President's rule in Maharashtra amid a prolonged political stalemate that was necessitated after the NDA allies – the BJP and Shiv Sena – ended their alliance in the state which elected a Hung House.

Matters Listed Before Upper House

The Rajya Sabha will see a discussion on two crucial legislation, namely the The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019 that was moved by Union minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday and the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.

Ahead of the Parliament proceedings, the Congress held a strategy meet at 10.15 am. Parliamentary panel on urban development will meet at 3 pm on air pollution in Delhi. This comes after many members were rapped for not showing up at the last meeting called on Friday. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar will also speak on the air pollution crisis in the Parliament.

A parliamentary standing committee headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will take up the WhatsApp snooping case at 3 pm.

Matters Listed Before Lower House

The Lok Sabha will take up the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019. The Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill is a pending legislation meant to put in place a mechanism to ensure transparency in chit fund schemes and to protect subscribers. The bill was brought in in the wake of a number of such schemes blowing up in the recent past, leaving several subscribers penniless.

