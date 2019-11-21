Parliament LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha to discuss pollution in Delhi-NCR; Rajya Sabha to take up Transgender persons Bill today

Parliament LATEST Updates: Entering the fourth day on Thursday, the Winter Session of Parliament will commence at 11 am, when the discussion on the pollution crisis in Delhi and NCR region will be taken up by the Lower House. Congress' Manish Tewari and BJD’s Pinaki Misra will initiate the debate, followed by a reply from Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar.

In the Upper House, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, will be taken up for further consideration along with the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019.

Union minister Harsh Vardhan will move The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019. This Bill defines a transgender person as one whose gender does not match the gender assigned to them at birth. It includes trans-men and trans-women, persons with intersex variations, gender-queers, and persons with socio-cultural identities, such as kinnar and hijra, according to PRS Legislative Research. "The Bill is to provide protection for the rights of transgender persons and their welfare and hence should be taken into consideration," said Vardhan.

The Dam Safety Bill, 2019, is also scheduled to be tabled for consideration and passing. The Dam Safety Bill, 2019, provides for surveillance, inspection, operation and maintenance of dams for prevention of dam failure-related disasters.

What happened in the Lok Sabha on third day of Winter Session of Parliament?

After a lengthy debate that spanned three days, the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Lower House. The Bill raises the monetary limits for chit funds and introduces a higher commission for "foremen," or the officials who are responsible for managing the chits.

The Bill also introduces words such as "fraternity fund", "rotating savings" and "credit institution" to make chit funds more respectable, said Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur.

No question of any discrimination in NRC, says Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah addressed the Upper House on the prevailing situation in Jammu and Kashmir and also announced that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be implemented nationwide.

Shah told the Rajya Sabha that all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. There is no provision in the NRC that people belonging to other religions will not be included in the register, he added.

He said the Centre accepts that refugees – Hindus, Buddhists, Jains, Christians, Sikhs and Parsis - who left Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan due to religious atrocities should get Indian citizenship.

"The process of National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be carried out across the country. No one irrespective of their religion should be worried. It is just a process to get everyone under the NRC," he said replying to a supplementary during Question Hour.

The controversial WhatsApp snooping case was also taken up by a parliamentary standing committee while Rajya Sabha witnessed uproar over the withdrawal of Special Protection Group (SPG) cover to the members of the Gandhi family.

The Indian Youth Congress organised a Parliament gherao to oppose the government's move while Congress' Anand Sharma raised the issue in Rajya Sabha.

